|
|
Donna (Messier) Dumont, 65, of South Dartmouth, wife of Ed Moreira, passed away from Lewy Body Dementia, Sunday, May 19, 2019. She had a long career as a dental hygienist, most recently working for Dr. Robert Lorenz. She was an avid crafter who enjoyed being outdoors, playing games, and spending time with her friends and family. She was always a great listener and had an infectious smile on her face. Besides her husband of 17 years, she leaves three children, Jeffrey (wife Tara) and Steven Dumont and Rachel Silva; a step-son, Richard Faltus; five grandchildren, Matthew, Marissa, and Benjamin Dumont and Samantha and Lydia Faltus; eight siblings, Susan Lorenz (husband Dr. Robert Lorenz), Paula Cabral (husband Keith), James (wife the late Deborah), Peter (wife Jennifer), Richard (wife Kathleen), David (wife Nancy), Marc (wife Kathleen), William (wife Sandra) and many nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Vincent Vinnie and Doris (Gamelin) Messier and the sister of the late John Messier; Her funeral will be held Thursday at 8:45 A.M. from Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St., Fall River, with a Funeral Mass at St. Louis de France Church, Swansea, at 10:00 A.M. Burial, St. Patrick Cemetery, Somerset. Visitation Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com
Published in The Herald News on May 21, 2019