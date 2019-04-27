Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Costa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. Costa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna M. Costa Obituary
Donna M. Costa, 54, of Naples, Florida passed away at Avow Hospice on Thursday, April 11 ,2019 after a long battle with cancer. Donna was born November 28, 1964 and resided in Fall River, Ma until 2017. The daughter of the late Richard C and Loretta Costa she was the 10 th of 12 children. She is survived by 5 sisters, Rachel Pangborn of Iowa, Paula Roncka Quinn of Rhode Island, Norma Palmer, Elaine Medeiros of Ma, and Lori Costa of Florida, and 2 brothers, Richard G Costa of Wisconsin and Marc Costa of Ma along with several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by 1 sister, Patricia Jordan of Florida and 3 brothers Michael, Peter and Paul Costa of Ma. Donna was a wonderful sister and Aunt and an extremely considerate loving person with a heart of gold. We will cherish our time together and will be greatly missed. She will also be in our hearts forever. An immediate family ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Fl 34105
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.