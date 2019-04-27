|
Donna M. Costa, 54, of Naples, Florida passed away at Avow Hospice on Thursday, April 11 ,2019 after a long battle with cancer. Donna was born November 28, 1964 and resided in Fall River, Ma until 2017. The daughter of the late Richard C and Loretta Costa she was the 10 th of 12 children. She is survived by 5 sisters, Rachel Pangborn of Iowa, Paula Roncka Quinn of Rhode Island, Norma Palmer, Elaine Medeiros of Ma, and Lori Costa of Florida, and 2 brothers, Richard G Costa of Wisconsin and Marc Costa of Ma along with several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by 1 sister, Patricia Jordan of Florida and 3 brothers Michael, Peter and Paul Costa of Ma. Donna was a wonderful sister and Aunt and an extremely considerate loving person with a heart of gold. We will cherish our time together and will be greatly missed. She will also be in our hearts forever. An immediate family ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Fl 34105
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 27, 2019