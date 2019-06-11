Donna M. Pion, 66, of Fall River passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Catholic Memorial Home in Fall River after a brief illness. She was the companion of 21 years to Michael Ellis. Born in Attleboro, daughter of the late Russell and Jeanne (Charlebois) Pion, she lived in Warren, RI for many years before settling in Fall River in 1991. Donna graduated from Warren High School and CCRI and had worked in medical records at the Brockton VA. She is survived by her companion Michael; a son, Christopher M. Pion pf Virginia Beach, VA; a granddaughter, Amanda Crandell and her daughters, Anabel and Madeline of Virginia Beach, VA; two brothers, David Pion and his wife Sue of Warren, RI and Darrell Pion and his wife Tracey of East Providence, RI: a sister in law, Judy Pion of East Providence, RI and several nieces and nephews. Donna was the sister of the late Dana Pion. She will be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11AM in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. Visitation will be from 10-11Am prior to the service. Interment will be private. For memorial register or facility directions go to, www.hathawayfunerals.com or call (508) 673-0781. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Published in The Herald News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary