Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Howayeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M.S. Howayeck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M.S. Howayeck Obituary
Donna M.S. Howayeck, 68, of Chicago, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born in Fall River, MA and daughter of late Joseph Shaker and Beatrice T. (Perreira) Shaker. Donna is survived and loved by her siblings, Jane E. Carvalho of Fall River, MA; Carol Estrella of Westport, MA; and Joseph Shaker of Fall River, MA, former husband, Frederick A. Howayeck Jr. of Naples, FL and beloved children, Eli J. (Elizabeth) Howayeck of Shorewood, WI and Erin M. (Jeffrey) Judge of Chicago, IL and eight grand-children. Donna was a dedicated and caring nurse, mother, and grandmother who cherished and loved her family deeply. She was a food enthusiast, avid reader, international traveler, and enjoyed painting ceramics, playing bingo and listening to music. A celebration of Donnas life will take place later this year near Fall River, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donnas name can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.
Published in The Herald News on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.