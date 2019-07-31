|
Donna M.S. Howayeck, 68, of Chicago, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born in Fall River, MA and daughter of late Joseph Shaker and Beatrice T. (Perreira) Shaker. Donna is survived and loved by her siblings, Jane E. Carvalho of Fall River, MA; Carol Estrella of Westport, MA; and Joseph Shaker of Fall River, MA, former husband, Frederick A. Howayeck Jr. of Naples, FL and beloved children, Eli J. (Elizabeth) Howayeck of Shorewood, WI and Erin M. (Jeffrey) Judge of Chicago, IL and eight grand-children. Donna was a dedicated and caring nurse, mother, and grandmother who cherished and loved her family deeply. She was a food enthusiast, avid reader, international traveler, and enjoyed painting ceramics, playing bingo and listening to music. A celebration of Donnas life will take place later this year near Fall River, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donnas name can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.
Published in The Herald News on July 31, 2019