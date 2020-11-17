1/1
Donna R. Insull-Morrel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Rose Insull-Morrel of Elmira, NY formally Fall River, MA passed away peacefully on October 28th, 2020. Born Sept. 11th 1953 in West Islip, NY. She was the daughter of the late William and Katherine (Vincent) Insull. Donna was full of life and always willing to help others. She dedicated herself to the community as a CCD teacher at St. Josephs Church, to Girl Scouts, as well as the tree stewardship. She worked for many years at American Flat Glass in Fall River Later in life, She received a degree in medical coding and billing. She then worked as the town clerk in SouthPort, NY as well as working part time as a Pharmacy Tech at Rite Aid. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Clifton Morrel Jr., their daughter Violet (Morrel) Mundy, her husband Robert Mundy and their children, Mason and Willow Mundy. She is also survived by her brothers and sister-in laws, David and Elizabeth Insull and Kevin and Mary Insull, many nieces, nephews and friends. Her services were private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved