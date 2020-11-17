Donna Rose Insull-Morrel of Elmira, NY formally Fall River, MA passed away peacefully on October 28th, 2020. Born Sept. 11th 1953 in West Islip, NY. She was the daughter of the late William and Katherine (Vincent) Insull. Donna was full of life and always willing to help others. She dedicated herself to the community as a CCD teacher at St. Josephs Church, to Girl Scouts, as well as the tree stewardship. She worked for many years at American Flat Glass in Fall River Later in life, She received a degree in medical coding and billing. She then worked as the town clerk in SouthPort, NY as well as working part time as a Pharmacy Tech at Rite Aid. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Clifton Morrel Jr., their daughter Violet (Morrel) Mundy, her husband Robert Mundy and their children, Mason and Willow Mundy. She is also survived by her brothers and sister-in laws, David and Elizabeth Insull and Kevin and Mary Insull, many nieces, nephews and friends. Her services were private.



