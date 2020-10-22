1/1
Doreen L. Jean
Doreen L Jean (Swain), 73, of Tiverton, RI, wife of Raymond L. Jean, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was a former administrative assistant for Globe Assembly and Fall River Family Services, who loved people and spending time with her grandchildren. Besides her husband of 51 years, she is survived by her sons, Dr. Raymond D. Jean (wife Alison) of PA and Matthew R. Jean of Tiverton; five grandchildren, Nathaniel, Eliana, Evelyn, Emma and Evonne Jean; sister of David and Kenny Swain and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Rita St. Jean and Bobby St. Jean and the daughter of the late David and Mary (Medeiros) Swain. She cared deeply for her family, friends and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help and care for those in need. She wished for all those close to her to feel safe, healthy, and happy. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
