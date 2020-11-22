1/1
Doris A. Robidoux
Doris A. (Valcourt) Robidoux, 88, of Fall River, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. A jewelry assembler for Karen Creations in Providence, she enjoyed crafting, reading, coloring and word searches. She is survived by her daughter, Jeannine Bento (husband Mario) of Fall River; six grandchildren, William J. Deluca, Nicole Deluca, Joleen Robidoux, Robyn Robidoux and Sydney Bento, Angela Mulvey; eleven great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; a brother, Napoleon P. Valcourt (wife Lois) of Seattle, WA and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Robert Valcourt and the daughter of the late Napoleon R. Valcourt and Anna (Szeliga) Valcourt-Concaison. A funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Santo Christo Church at 10:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Face coverings and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
NOV
24
Funeral
09:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Santo Christo Church
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Memories & Condolences
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
