Doris E. Cote, 87, of Fall River, wife of the late Edward Cote, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. A lifelong Fall River resident, she worked at Lamport Co. for many years. She enjoyed cooking and hooking rugs. She leaves five children, Richard Cote (wife Karen) of Tiverton, Denise Garant (husband Marc) of Fall River, Diane Flynn (fiance David Simcoe) of Westport, Roger Cote (wife Jeannine) of Fall River and Paul Cote (wife Cheryl) of Somerset; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Gauthier, Lindsey Garant, Russell Cote, Page Cote, Chelsea Brum, Christopher Cote, Cody and Sarah Flynn and Jason Aguiar; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Blanche Moses of Fall River and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Robert Gagnon and Lorraine Zinni and the daughter of the late Albert and Alice (Robidoux) Gagnon. Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Stafford Rd., Fall River, meeting directly at church. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Home Instead Senior Care, 634 State Rd., Unit A1, No. Dartmouth, MA 02747. Arrangements made by Auclair Funeral Home. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 9, 2019