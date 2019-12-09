Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Cote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris E. Cote

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris E. Cote Obituary
Doris E. Cote, 87, of Fall River, wife of the late Edward Cote, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. A lifelong Fall River resident, she worked at Lamport Co. for many years. She enjoyed cooking and hooking rugs. She leaves five children, Richard Cote (wife Karen) of Tiverton, Denise Garant (husband Marc) of Fall River, Diane Flynn (fiance David Simcoe) of Westport, Roger Cote (wife Jeannine) of Fall River and Paul Cote (wife Cheryl) of Somerset; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Gauthier, Lindsey Garant, Russell Cote, Page Cote, Chelsea Brum, Christopher Cote, Cody and Sarah Flynn and Jason Aguiar; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Blanche Moses of Fall River and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Robert Gagnon and Lorraine Zinni and the daughter of the late Albert and Alice (Robidoux) Gagnon. Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Stafford Rd., Fall River, meeting directly at church. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Home Instead Senior Care, 634 State Rd., Unit A1, No. Dartmouth, MA 02747. Arrangements made by Auclair Funeral Home. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -