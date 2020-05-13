Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Graveside service
Private
Notre Dame Cemetery
Doris Frankowicz Obituary
Doris Frankowicz (formerly Hull), 94, of Fall River, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph Frankowicz. She was employed by Shelbourne Shirt Co., Fall River. She was the mother of Kenneth W. Hull, Cynthia Pacheco, both of Fall River and the late Claudia A. Medeiros; the grandmother of Kevin, Michael, Lenore, Rebecca, Amanda, Dominic and the late Justin and Eric Medeiros; the sister of that late Alfred and Oscar Corbin; the daughter of the late Alfred and Wilhemina (Duval) Corbin. She also leaves many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The immediate family is invited to a graveside service Thursday in Notre Dame Cemetery, (section 4a). Arrangements entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 13, 2020
