98, died Wednesday. She was the wife of the late Arthur L. Elliott. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Simeon and Ida Berard Desjardins. She was a graduate of Dominican Academy and Durfee High School. She was in her younger days an accomplished photographer, painter and seamstress. She kept the books for her husbands business, Elliott Tool & Die Company. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Elliott Kerr, and her husband, Robert Kerr, of Fall River. She was the sister of the late Normand, Edward and Donald Desjardins and Lorraine Smith. She leaves several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides on East 2 at Clifton Rehabilitative Nursing Center in Someret for their care, compassion & courtesy during her stay there. Donations in her memory can be made to the Patient Activity Fund at Clifton, 500 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset. Arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 14, 2020