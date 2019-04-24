|
Doris J. (Therrien) Sousa, age 87, of Fall River, passed away on Thursday April 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Leonard Sousa, and daughter of the late Philippe and Marie (Dion) Therrien. Doris was a seamstress for various mills in Fall River, and after retiring she worked the afterschool program at the Atlantis Charter School. She enjoyed ceramics, needlework, camping, traveling, being at the beach and was an avid Michael Jackson fan. She is survived by her children: Gary Sousa (wife Cynthia), Gail Reinhagan (husband James), and Lisa Sousa (John Britland), brother: Maurice Therrien, grandchildren: Heidi Sheldon, Katie Sherman, Sandra & Gary A Sousa, 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Marie Bovin, Paul, Joseph, Duke, Julian, Lionel, George, Philippe, and Rita Therrien. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Saturday April 27th here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. Josephs Church at 10 A.M. Calling hours on Friday April 26th from 4-7 P.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 www.rogersfuneral.com.
