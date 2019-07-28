Home

Doris M. Gray

Doris M. (LeBlanc) Gray, 85, of Westport, formerly of Fall River, wife of Harold R. Gray, Sr., passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. She and her husband owned and operated Gray's Antiques. She also worked at Hasbro Toy Factory and Elbe File & Binder. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafting, yard sailing, seafood and spending time with her family. Besides her husband of 67 years, she leaves seven children, Glenn Gray of Somerset, Alan Gray (wife Linda) of Fall River, Bruce Gray (wife Kerri) of New Bedford, Colleen Cordeiro of Somerset, Gary Gray (companion Michael Laport) of Cumberland, RI, Kevin Gray (wife Gail) of Fall River and Karen Lacerda (husband Anthony) of Westport; 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Anne Wolfe and Antoinette Fournier, both of Florida and Gerard LeBlanc of Texas and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Harold Jr. and George Gray; the daughter of the late Anthony and Florida (Levesque) LeBlanc and the sister of the late George Barrates, Julia Paul, Gloria Lamarre and Felix, Gene, Albert, Anthony and Normand LeBlanc. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
