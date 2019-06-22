|
Doris M. Teasdale, age 85, of Fall River, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Fall River Health Care. Doris was born in Fall River; she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Alice (Blanchette) Teasdale. Doris was a cloth inspector for Arkwright Finishing, she also worked as an aide for Mass Home Health Aide. Doris is survived by two sisters, Juliette Teasdale of Fall River and Sr, Rita Teasdale, OP of Fall River and several nieces and nephews. She also was the sister to the late Germaine Lussier and Richard Teasdale. Doriss Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Marys Cathedral Spring St. Fall River. Everyone is invited to go right to church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted with the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneral home.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 22, 2019