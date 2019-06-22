Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
For more information about
Doris Teasdale
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marys Cathedral
Spring St
Fall River, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Teasdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Teasdale


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris M. Teasdale Obituary
Doris M. Teasdale, age 85, of Fall River, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Fall River Health Care. Doris was born in Fall River; she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Alice (Blanchette) Teasdale. Doris was a cloth inspector for Arkwright Finishing, she also worked as an aide for Mass Home Health Aide. Doris is survived by two sisters, Juliette Teasdale of Fall River and Sr, Rita Teasdale, OP of Fall River and several nieces and nephews. She also was the sister to the late Germaine Lussier and Richard Teasdale. Doriss Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Marys Cathedral Spring St. Fall River. Everyone is invited to go right to church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted with the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneral home.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now