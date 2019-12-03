Home

Doris P. (Hebert) Waters, age 90, of Fall River, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home. She was the wife of the late William Waters. Doris was born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Edmund A. and Fernande (Desrosiers) Hebert. She was a self-employed hairdresser, a member of the American Legion, VFW and Disabled American Veterans. Doris is survived by two children, Carlene Amaral of Tucson, Arizona, Candice Lariviere of Fall River and her brother Rev. Ronald Hebert of San Tee, CA; grandmother of five and great grandmother of six. She also was the mother of the late Cynthia Halliday and Carol Medeiros. Doriss Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30AM in the Catholic Memorial Home 2446 Highland Ave Fall River. Funeral arrangements were entrusted with the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome. com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 3, 2019
