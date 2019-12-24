|
|
Doris "Dot" (Gagnon) Pacheco, 76, wife of the late Lt. John Pacheco Jr.,FRFD, of Somerset, formerly of Fall River, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She and her husband owned and operated Pacheco's Distribution. She was employed by Citizens Union Savings Bank, Elbe File and Binder, St.Anne's School and Citizens For Citizens. Doris was a Den Mother for Boy Scouts Pack 50, and a member of Red Chair Club, Fran's A1 Travel Club, Red Hat Society and the Classy Ladies. A world traveler, she visited 37 of the 50 States and she especially loved Cape Cod. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children David Pacheco (companion Ranee Levesque) of Fall River, Barbara Saraiva (husband Richard) of Somerset, Nancy Stockler (husband Kenneth) of Warwick, RI and Lt. Richard "Butch" Pacheco, FRFD (wife Stephanie) of Westport; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; step-children, John Pacheco (wife Debbie Sylvain) of Westport and Theresa Fernandes (husband Dave) of Ohio; four siblings, Marie Blanche Amorin, Roger Gagnon, Irene Fortin and Pauline Gagnon; many nieces and nephews and daughter-in-law, Michele M. Niles. She was the daughter of the late Lionel T. and Marie Blanche (Levesque) Gagnon. Her Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at St.Thomas More Church, Somerset, at 9:00 A.M. Please meet directly at Church. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 24, 2019