Doris (Levesque) Snyder, 96, of Fall River passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 peacefully at home. The daughter of the late Andre and Leonie Levesque, and the wife of the late William E. Bill Snyder. A lifelong resident of Fall River, Doris was active in various church organizations and activities throughout her lifetime. She was the devoted mother of four daughters; Carol Novo of Westport, MA, Nancy Smyka of Calabash, NC, Cindy Schondek of N. Dighton, MA and the late Joan Snyder. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Chris Novo of Fall River, Don Novo of Oakland, CA, Lisa Rippin of Perry Hall, MD, and Heather Mitchell of Rocky Mount, NC, as well as five great-grandchildren; Christopher, Gage, Charlotte, Andrew and Brayden. Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 30th, at 9am from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St, Fall River, followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling Hours will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4-7pm, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . For facility directions, or to leave an online condolence, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Herald News on July 26, 2019