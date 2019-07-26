The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Snyder Obituary
Doris (Levesque) Snyder, 96, of Fall River passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 peacefully at home. The daughter of the late Andre and Leonie Levesque, and the wife of the late William E. Bill Snyder. A lifelong resident of Fall River, Doris was active in various church organizations and activities throughout her lifetime. She was the devoted mother of four daughters; Carol Novo of Westport, MA, Nancy Smyka of Calabash, NC, Cindy Schondek of N. Dighton, MA and the late Joan Snyder. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Chris Novo of Fall River, Don Novo of Oakland, CA, Lisa Rippin of Perry Hall, MD, and Heather Mitchell of Rocky Mount, NC, as well as five great-grandchildren; Christopher, Gage, Charlotte, Andrew and Brayden. Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 30th, at 9am from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St, Fall River, followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling Hours will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4-7pm, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . For facility directions, or to leave an online condolence, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Herald News on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hathaway Funeral Home
Download Now