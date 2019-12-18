Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Souza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Souza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Souza Obituary
Doris (Parent) Souza, 84, of Fall River, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Donald Souza and the daughter of the late Oliver Toots and Antoinette (Charest) Parent. She leaves two sons, Donald L. Souza and Glenn F. Souza (wife Barbara); five grandchildren, Darcy M. Souza, Denise R. Souza, Megan E. Souza, Glenn Z. Souza and Sophea Souza; two great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Makenzie Cohen. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 20th at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River, at 10:00 A.M. Calling Hours Friday morning only from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -