|
|
Doris (Parent) Souza, 84, of Fall River, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Donald Souza and the daughter of the late Oliver Toots and Antoinette (Charest) Parent. She leaves two sons, Donald L. Souza and Glenn F. Souza (wife Barbara); five grandchildren, Darcy M. Souza, Denise R. Souza, Megan E. Souza, Glenn Z. Souza and Sophea Souza; two great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Makenzie Cohen. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 20th at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River, at 10:00 A.M. Calling Hours Friday morning only from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 18, 2019