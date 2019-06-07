|
Doris Theresa (Beauparlant) Gagnon, 90, of Fall River passed away Tuesday, June 4,2019. She was the youngest child of the late Aime Beauparlant and Marie (Canuel) Beauparlant Gagnon. She was the sister of the late Homer Beauparlant, Romeo Beauparlant, Cecile (Beauparlant) Doige, Leona (Beauparlant) Gancarski, Anita (Beauparlant) Raposa, and Suzanne (Beauparlant) Fitzgerald. She is survived by step sisters Gert (Gagnon) Pelletier of Somerset, Simone (Gagnon) Zangari of Manville, R. I., granddaughter Nicole Leveille Buchanan and family of Ukiah, CA; and beloved by her nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Mass will be held Monday, June 10th, 10 AM at St. Marys Cathedral. A visitation will be held prior 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 South Main Street. Interment at Notre Dame Cemetery. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 7, 2019