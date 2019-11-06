|
|
Dorna Shapiro McKee, of Agoura Hills, CA, entered into rest October 31, 2019, aged 77 years. She was born in Fall River, MA, on April 20, 1942, a daughter of the late Simon and Jeannette (Heiman) Shapiro. This post, from her granddaughter Gillian, sums up her beautiful spirit. You have been through an immense amount of pain my whole life and it is finally over. Oma, I cannot believe you are gone. Positivity is what kept your cancer from killing you all these years. I cant get your contagious laugh out of my head. You are the nicest person I know. You taught me how to always think positive. I am so happy that I got to have a childhood with you. I love you so so so much. Thanks for being an amazing grandma. She is survived by a son, Glenn Gainor and his wife, Debra, three grandchildren, Aidan, Gillian, and Gracen Gainor, loving cousins, and a life partner, Patrick Sardella. She was the mother of the late Robert Gainor, and sister of the late Henry and Leo Shapiro. Dornas Graveside Service will be held on Thursday at the Montefiore Synagogue Cemetery, Pelham, NH, at 11:00 AM. Shiva to follow burial at 506 Acorn Park Drive, Acton, MA, until 3:00 PM. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy, Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home, Lowell, MA. www.morsebaylissfuneral home.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 6, 2019