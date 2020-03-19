|
Dorothea (Rapoza) Almeida, 95, of Fall River, MA passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020. Dorothea was the wife of the late Alfred F. Almeida, Sr. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Maria Carmo (Amaral) and Joseph M. Rapozo. Dorothea assisted her husband for many years at the A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home of Fall River and in establishing the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home in Tiverton. Utmost to her was her family. A dedicated wife and mother to her children Alfred F. Almeida Jr. (Wife Kathleen) and Deborah Anne Almeida (Husband Alan Viveiros), an adoring grandmother to Aaron D. Almeida (Wife Jody) and Andrew J. Almeida (Wife Caitlyn). Her eyes would light up whenever she saw her great grandchildren Emily Grace, Madelyn Joy, Sophia Elizabeth, Henry David and Caleb Joseph Almeida. The Matriarch of the family, Dorothea was predeceased by her sisters Edith Pimental, Sally Souza and brother Dennis Rapozo, and leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A member of Good Shepherd Parish and the former Our Lady of the Angels Parish where she was an active member and Eucharistic Minister. A member of the OLOA Women's Guild, Holy Rosary Sodality and Parish Council and had been active with the Catholic Charities Appeal also serving on many Bishops Ball Committees. As an organizer, she became the first president of the Happy Group Senior Citizens, and a member of the Fall River Council of Catholic Women and Diocesan Council. Mrs. Almeida was a member of the Friends of St. Anne's, Liberal Club Ladies Auxiliary, Women's Ponta Club, Portuguese Veterans Club, King Phillip Settlement Club, Fall River council on Aging, and served as Vice-President of the Holy Ghost Portuguese Social Club to name a few. MASS State Representative Robert A.Correia sponsored Dorothea as a recipient of the Portuguese Heritage award which she received at the Massachusetts State House. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 PM at the A.F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home, 1309 Globe St., Fall River, MA. Her Funeral will be conducted on Saturday, March 21, 2020 with a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Church. ** Due to the Corona virus pandemic guidelines and the regulations of the Diocese, we request those attending her funeral to assist us and meet directly at Church or Mausoleum if you desire to attend so that we can comply with the current situation. Entombment will be at Notre Dame Mausoleum. www.almeida-pocasset.com for the on line guest book. If so desired. please consider a donation to her favorite charity , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory in lieu of flowers. A Further Celebration of her life will be held and announced once restrictions are lifted. "She is forever a part of us and we remember her."
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 19, 2020