Dorothy Ann (Simpson) Dumas 95 of Fall River, MA passed away on November 11, 2019. She was the wife of Roland Lucien Dumas. They just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on October. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late (Gancarski) and Charles Simpson. She had formerly worked as a Clerk in Retail. In addition to her husband, she leaves 2 sons Donald Dumas of North Carolina and Carl Dumas of Tiverton, RI, along with a daughter Sandra Cleary of Somerset, MA. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchilden and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Charles Simpson. The family would like to thank the Catholic Memorial Home for their care and support. Private Arrangement are with the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St, Fall River, MA. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 14, 2019