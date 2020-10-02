Dorothy A. (Cabeceiras) Moreau, age 90, of Swansea, passed away on September 28, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the former wife of the late Robert R. Moreau and the late Timothy Wallace. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Pereira) Cabeceiras. Dorothy loved to play games like dominos and mahjongg. She also loved to make puzzles, knitting, reading, exercising, cooking and baking. Dorothy was the beloved mother of Patricia K. Fox (husband Earl) of Somerset, Sandra M. Souza (late husband Lawrence) of New Bedford, Timothy J. Wallace (wife Maureen) of Swansea, Vicki L. Wilding (husband Michael) of Westport and Kim E. Copeland (late husband David) of Swansea; siblings William Cabeceiras and Mary Helen McNulty; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Joseph and John Cabecieras and Delores A. Barandas. Family and friends are invited to Dorothys funeral mass at St. Dominics Church in Swansea on Monday, Oct. 5th at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Swansea. Calling hours will be Sunday, October 4th, from 4-7 P.M. We ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
