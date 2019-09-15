|
Dorothy (Motta) Bouchard, 95, of Fall River passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Kimwell nursing home. She was the wife of the late Albert Bouchard. Dorothy was born in Fall River; the daughter of the late Manuel and Diamentina (Barboza) Motta. Dorothy worked as a presser for Rondo textiles. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include a son; Robert Bouchard Sr., of Fall River, grandchildren; Andrea, Derek, and Robert, and great-grandchildren Ronnie, Jordan, Dylan, and Sabrina. She was the mother of the late Alan Bouchard; grandmother of the late Darlene Lopez, and sister of the late Diane Motta and Dolores Rapoza. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 8:30am to 9:30am in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption, Spring Street, Fall River Burial to follow in Saint Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 673-0781. Memorial Donations in her memory may be made to Feeding America at P.O. Box 96749, Washington DC, www.feedingamerica.org.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 15, 2019