1/1
Dorothy Chaves
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dot" (Perry) Chaves, 90, of Somerset, wife of the late Ernest Chaves, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. A hairdresser at Hairwaves by Tina, she loved to go to the casino, word searches and spending time with family. She is survived by her sisters, Hazel Lynn and Patricia Steever, many nieces and nephews; six godchildren, Doreen, Chelsea and Timothy daSilva, Cheryl Rebello, Scott Steever and Charles Chaves; brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Mae Chaves; beloved friend, Mary Fatima Ramos, who was the owner of Hairwaves Salon. She was the sister of the late Anne Rapoza, Irene Sylvia and Arthur Perry and the daughter of the late Demas and Annie (Viveiros) Perry. A visitation will be held Friday from 8:30 A.M. to 10:15 A.M at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St.Fall River. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick's Church, South St., Somerset. Burial, St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River. Face coverings and social distancing required. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
08:30 - 10:15 AM
Auclair Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved