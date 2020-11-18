Dorothy "Dot" (Perry) Chaves, 90, of Somerset, wife of the late Ernest Chaves, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. A hairdresser at Hairwaves by Tina, she loved to go to the casino, word searches and spending time with family. She is survived by her sisters, Hazel Lynn and Patricia Steever, many nieces and nephews; six godchildren, Doreen, Chelsea and Timothy daSilva, Cheryl Rebello, Scott Steever and Charles Chaves; brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Mae Chaves; beloved friend, Mary Fatima Ramos, who was the owner of Hairwaves Salon. She was the sister of the late Anne Rapoza, Irene Sylvia and Arthur Perry and the daughter of the late Demas and Annie (Viveiros) Perry. A visitation will be held Friday from 8:30 A.M. to 10:15 A.M at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St.Fall River. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick's Church, South St., Somerset. Burial, St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River. Face coverings and social distancing required. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
