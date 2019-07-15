|
Dorothy E. (Christensen) Audet, age 83, of Fall River, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Clara (Dube) Christensen. She is survived by her daughter, one sister, eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son and two sisters. Her Funeral Services will be private and are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place. For online tributes: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on July 15, 2019