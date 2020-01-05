|
|
Dorothy G. (Harrington) LeComte, age 94, of Somerset passed away Tuesday December 31, 2019 at Somerset Ridge. She was the loving wife of the late Paul M. LeComte, her husband of 65 years. Her passing occurred on the 70th anniversary of meeting her future husband at a New Year's Eve dance. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Denis F. and Helen (Shea) Harrington, she lived in Somerset for many years and enjoyed wintering in Lakeland, Florida. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, class of 1942 and Salem State Teachers College, class of 1946. She was a Typing and Accounting Teacher at B.M.C. Durfee High School before her retirement in 1987. Prior to that, she taught at Joseph Case High School from 1946 to 1951. Mrs. LeComte was a member of the Massachusettss National and Bristol County Teachers Associations. She was also a member of The Somerset Yacht Club and a communicant of Saint Patricks Church in Somerset. She is survived by two sons, David P. LeComte of Somerset, Ronald F. LeComte of Annapolis, MD; two daughters, Dorothy A. Auclair and her husband Denis of Somerset, Margaret M. LeComte and her husband Peter of Bedford, NY; six grandchildren, Tracy LeComte, Jenny Watson, Joseph and Matthew Auclair, Peter and Chloe LeComte, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother-in-law to the late Claudia (Tracy) LeComte. She is best characterized by her Irish spirit and joyous zest for life. She enjoyed many summers cruising with her family on Narragansett Bay and Marthas Vineyard. She always had a sparkle in her eyes to explore the coast. She spent many a day growing up on Horseneck Beach in Westport, MA, and with trips to New York on the Fall River Line with her mother and grandmother. She loved sharing those memories. She was enormously creative in her love of ceramics, painting and sewing. A lovely special quality was her conversational ability and enjoyment in meeting people. She was loved and adored by those fortunate to have her in their lives. Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9:00 AM from the Waring- Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Patricks Church, 306 South St., Somerset. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation from 9:00 to 10:30 AM in the Funeral Home prior to her Mass. Contributions in her honor may be made to the Somerset Lions Club, P.O. Box 303, Somerset, MA 02726. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 5, 2020