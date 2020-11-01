Dorothy J. (Boscoe) Croft, "Dottie," age 84, formerly of Tiverton, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeths Manor in Bristol, RI. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Edward M. Boscoe and Doris G. (Authier) Boscoe. Dorothy worked and managed Cumberland Farms in Tiverton for over twenty years. She also worked as a safety sitter at St. Lukes Hospital before her retirement in 2001. A lover of Nascar, Mark Martin (#6), and all things QVC; Dottie was an avid reader, enjoyed time spent by the water, great food, and good wine, but her most enjoyable times were spent with family. She is survived by seven children, David Croft of Middletown, RI, Emma Croft of Fall River, Alfred Croft and his wife Shelly, Kevin Croft and his wife Maria, Donna Ferreira and her husband John, Judith Pyne and her husband Chris all of Tiverton and Sandra J. Croft of Bristol, RI; two sisters, Madeline T. Phillips of GA and Lucille E. Knight of Piedmont, SC, ten grandchildren, Melissa, John, Jacob, Benjamin, Lindsey, Camden, Sean, Guilherme, Alfred, Gabriela; two great-grandchildren Aubrey and Jaxson and many nieces and nephews. She was the grandmother of the late Marina Croft and sister of the late Maureen L. Overstreet. Her funeral services will be private and are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothys honor may be made to American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the American Heart Association
, 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences, please visit: www. waring-sullivan.com
.