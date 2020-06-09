Dorothy (Dot) Louise Castanho passed away on Sunday, June 7th, 2020. Born in Fall River, MA on November 6th, 1933 she was the eldest of four children born to the late Joseph Albert and Genevieve (Wayda) Chretien. Dot graduated from BMC Durfee High School in 1951. She married the late Frank Castanho in June of 1957 and they were married for 37 years upon his death in 1994. Together they raised four children in Fall River where Dot was employed for many years at Arkay Pants Co. and later at Westrex. Dot will be remembered for her energy, strength, love of family and generosity to others. Throughout her lifetime, she enjoyed swimming, softball, roller-skating, golfing, silk flower arranging, music and dancing. In her later years, Dot lived in Milford, NH and then Mooresville, NC prior to relocating to Raleigh, NC. She maintained lifelong friendships with her childhood friends and her coworkers from MA...and she also developed many cherished friendships in NH and NC. Dot is survived by her four children, Cindy Hardison and husband Lloyd of Raleigh, NC, Frank Castanho and wife Dorothy of Allen, TX, Joe Castanho and wife Lilly of Chula Vista, CA and Rick Castanho and wife Marian of Rutherfordton, NC. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, James and Kevin of Texas, Jacob, Kelsey and Danny of CA, Kelly and Nick of NC and Emma of FL. In addition, Dorothy had two step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren. Dot is also survived by her sister, Rose Rodrigues and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Loretta and her brother, Bobby. The family would like to express their appreciation to the many caregivers who lovingly supported Dorothy as she lived with Alzheimers disease for the past 5 years. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimers Research, 110 East 42nd St., 16th floor, New York, New York 10017 or https://www.alzinfo.org/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 9, 2020.