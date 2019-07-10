|
|
Dorothy L (Sarmento) Soczek, 84, of Seekonk passed away June 28, 2019 at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center at Newbridge on the Charles in Dedham. She was the wife of the late William T. Soczek. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Americo and Mary (Mello) Sarmento and the sister of the late Theresa Sarmento. Mrs. Soczek had owned the Carvel Ice Cream Shop in Seekonk from 1979 until 1998. She was a communicant of the former Sts. Peter and Paul Parish at Holy Cross Church and enjoyed music, singing, Elvis, Bingo, Horseneck Beach and her family. She is survived by her daughters: Andrea McLaughlin (husband Richard) of Attleboro and Nancy Lamoureux (husband James) of Seekonk; her son: Thomas Soczek (wife Kimberly) of Walpole; and her grandchildren: Taylor, Ryan, Alyssa, Ashley and Cole. Memorial Visitation to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9 - 10:00 AM at Boyko Memorial Funeral Home, 709 Broadway Fall River, MA 02724 followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, Rockland St. Fall River. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothys name can be made to the St. Vincent Childrens Emergency Clothing Fund, 2425 Highland Ave. Fall River, MA 02720. www.boykomemorial.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 10, 2019