Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyko Memorial Funeral Home
709 Broadway
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 678-5121
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Boyko Memorial Funeral Home
709 Broadway
Fall River, MA 02724
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Rockland St.
Fall River, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Soczek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Soczek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy L. Soczek Obituary
Dorothy L (Sarmento) Soczek, 84, of Seekonk passed away June 28, 2019 at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center at Newbridge on the Charles in Dedham. She was the wife of the late William T. Soczek. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Americo and Mary (Mello) Sarmento and the sister of the late Theresa Sarmento. Mrs. Soczek had owned the Carvel Ice Cream Shop in Seekonk from 1979 until 1998. She was a communicant of the former Sts. Peter and Paul Parish at Holy Cross Church and enjoyed music, singing, Elvis, Bingo, Horseneck Beach and her family. She is survived by her daughters: Andrea McLaughlin (husband Richard) of Attleboro and Nancy Lamoureux (husband James) of Seekonk; her son: Thomas Soczek (wife Kimberly) of Walpole; and her grandchildren: Taylor, Ryan, Alyssa, Ashley and Cole. Memorial Visitation to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9 - 10:00 AM at Boyko Memorial Funeral Home, 709 Broadway Fall River, MA 02724 followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, Rockland St. Fall River. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothys name can be made to the St. Vincent Childrens Emergency Clothing Fund, 2425 Highland Ave. Fall River, MA 02720. www.boykomemorial.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now