Dorothy (Santos) Mello, 96, of Fall River passed away November 17, 2020. She was the widow of the late George P. Mello She is survived by her children: David J. Mello of Fall River, Andrew M. Mello and his wife Madeleine Cormier of Tiverton, Matthew J. Mello and his wife Donna Mello of Fall River; her grandson: Keith Mello and his companion, Maria Santos of Swansea, MA; several nieces and nephews. Donations in Dorothys memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Private services were entrusted to the Oliveira Funeral Homes. Full obituary at www. OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.

