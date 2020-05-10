|
|
Dorothy R. "Dottie" White (Cheney), age 82, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Clarence T. White. Born in Peterborough, NH a daughter of the late Charles C. and Jennie (Goodwin) Cheney she was a longtime resident of Keene, NH before relocating to Tiverton. A graduate of Keene High School, Class of 1955, she worked as an underwriter for Peerless Insurance Company and sold real estate in Illinois. Actively involved with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Newport, she was the churchs Librarian, a member of their Relief Society, and a past Primary President. She was also a member of the Fleet Reserve Ladies Auxilliary. She is survived by one son, Edward C. White; one daughter, Lisa Pereira; one sister, Priscilla Casassa; two brothers, Charles and Terry Cheney; nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Theodore A. White. Her funeral service and burial will be private for family only due to the current restrictions on public gatherings and are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place. Contributions in her honor may be made to Tiverton Fire Department, 85 Main Rd., Tiverton, RI 02878. To leave a note of condolence, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 10, 2020