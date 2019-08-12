|
Dorothy S. Caron, 89, of Wake- field, RI passed away Saturday. She was the wife of the late Normand E. Caron. Born in Fall River, MA, she was a daughter of the late Gerald A. and Mary (Bosi) Sullivan. She is survived by four children and their spouses; Judith C. and Joseph Klopfenstein of Wakefield, RI, Peter N. Caron and Linda Going of Seattle, WA, Nancy C. and Timothy McCloskey of Ft. Myers, FL, and Anne C. and David Gibson of Great Barrington, MA; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a sister Lillian Rogan of Somer- set, MA; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Gerald E. Caron and a sister, Virginia Gibney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 am at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI. Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In her memory perform a random act of kindness. For guest book and condolences, averystortifunerlahome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 12, 2019