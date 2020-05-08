|
Dorothy ( Rezendes) Souza, age 90 of Tiverton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Manor, Bristol. She was the beloved wife of the late George Souza and the daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (Simas) Rezendes. Prior to retiring, Dorothy worked as a housekeeper for the Hanover House in Fall River. She was a parishioner of St. Christophers Church and loved to spend quality time with her family. She is survived by her 6 children: Cynthia Castonguay (husband Doug) of Lakeville, Beverly Chace (husband Tom) of Fall River, Ronald Souza of Tiverton, George Souza (wife Lynn) of Somerset, Jeffrey Souza (wife Kerry) of Somerset, Cheryl Marshall (husband Elliott) of Portsmouth, RI. She also leaves 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 4 nieces who she adored. Dorothy was the sister of the late George Rezendes. Due to the restrictions implemented by the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Dorothys funeral services will be Private for the Immediate family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 8, 2020