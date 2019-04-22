Dorothy Dot (Sisson) Sullivan, age 95, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the Catholic Memorial Home. She was the wife of the late James H. Sullivan and the late Capt. Dennis J. Sullivan Fall River Fire Dept. Born in Fall River a daughter of the late Frank A. and the late Grace (Charette) Sisson, she grew up in Tiverton, RI and was a longtime resident of Somerset. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School and Union Hospital School of Nursing, she was a Registered Nurse at the former Union Hospital and Charlton Memorial Hospital where she filled many pos- itions in the emergency room; shift supervisor, head nurse and oncology nurse for 40 years before retiring in 1984. An avid traveler, she enjoyed coordinating trips for seniors. A communicant of St. Thomas More Church, she was a past president and founder of the St. Thomas More Retirees. Dot enjoyed square dancing, quilting, painting, macrame and especially spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren. She is survived by three sons, Dennis J. Sullivan, Capt. USN ret. And his wife Joan of Arizona, David Sullivan and his wife Diana of New Bedford, and Douglas Sullivan and his wife Nancy of Somerset; two daughters, Donna M. Sullivan of Somerset and Dale Francis and her husband Ronald of Raynham; two step-daughters, Mary Sullivan of Fall River and Joyce Sullivan of Tiverton, RI; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Lorraine Warren and Margaret Poole. Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM from Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Ave., Somerset. Burial will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4:00 | 7:00 PM. Contributions may be made in her honor to Catholic Memorial Alzheimers unit. A special thanks to the Nursing Staff Catholic Memorial nursing Home Alzheimer unit For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary