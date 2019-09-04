|
Dorothy T. (Lavault) Worsley, age 88, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019 at Southpoint Nursing Center. She was the beloved wife of the late William T. Worsley. Born in Manhattan, NY., she was the daughter of the late Conrad and Loretta (Trembley) Lavault. Dorothy is survived by her sons John, Mike, Billy, Tim, Mark and Tom Worsley and daughters Cindy Cordeiro and Pauline Dillion; siblings Norman and Roger Lavault and Pauline Dunn; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Arthur Lavault and Lorraine Lavoie. Following cremation, a memorial mass will take place at Word of Life Community Church on Saturday, September 7th at 9:00 A.M. Internment in Pocasset Hill Cemetery in Tiverton. Arrangements were under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 4, 2019