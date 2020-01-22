Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
Roger C. Thompson Memorial Chapel at Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Jean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas J. Jean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas J. Jean Obituary
Douglas John Jean, 61 of Davenport, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, the son of Barbara and James Louis Jean. He moved to Davenport, Florida 13 years ago from Fall River, Massachusetts. He was a retired Corrections Officer for the State of Massachusetts. Douglas was a Catholic by faith, he loved sports, especially the Red Sox, New England Patriots and the Celtics. He was also a former High School girls basketball coach at Bishop Connolly High School in Fall River. He also coached Little League for the boys. Douglas is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Jo-Ann Jean of Davenport, Florida; his son: Conan Jean (Kristina) of Davenport, Florida; his daughter: Meaghan Jean (Brian) of Valdosta, Georgia; and his mother: Barbara Jean of Fall River, Massachusetts; his dogs: Lola and Lexi and his grand-dogs: Dani and Billy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. in the Roger C. Thompson Memorial Chapel at Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home with Pastor Peter J. Zieg as Celebrant. The Jean Family is being cared for by: CONRAD & THOMPSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; 407-847-3188.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -