Douglas John Jean, 61 of Davenport, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, the son of Barbara and James Louis Jean. He moved to Davenport, Florida 13 years ago from Fall River, Massachusetts. He was a retired Corrections Officer for the State of Massachusetts. Douglas was a Catholic by faith, he loved sports, especially the Red Sox, New England Patriots and the Celtics. He was also a former High School girls basketball coach at Bishop Connolly High School in Fall River. He also coached Little League for the boys. Douglas is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Jo-Ann Jean of Davenport, Florida; his son: Conan Jean (Kristina) of Davenport, Florida; his daughter: Meaghan Jean (Brian) of Valdosta, Georgia; and his mother: Barbara Jean of Fall River, Massachusetts; his dogs: Lola and Lexi and his grand-dogs: Dani and Billy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. in the Roger C. Thompson Memorial Chapel at Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home with Pastor Peter J. Zieg as Celebrant. The Jean Family is being cared for by: CONRAD & THOMPSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; 407-847-3188.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 22, 2020