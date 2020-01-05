|
|
Douglass Edward Roberts, 69, a lifelong resident of Swansea and the son of the late Edward Francis Roberts and Barbara (Douglass) Roberts, passed away on December 25,2019. The former husband of Linda (Phillips) Roberts of Huntington, NY, he was the father of Leslie Roberts of Huntington and Daniel Roberts of Portland, OR. In addition to his children, Doug is survived by his siblings and their spouses: Anne Kendall and her husband Duncan of Seekonk, MA, Susan Carpenter and her husband Ronald of Tiverton, RI, Christopher Roberts and his wife Lisa of Swansea, MA, Peter Roberts and his wife Julie of Easton, MA, and Stephen Roberts and his wife Dawn of Taunton, MA. Surviving nieces and nephews are Persephone Alves, her husband David, and their children Sydney and Ethan of Swansea, MA, Michaela Roberts of Swansea, MA, Kelsey Bacon and her husband Timothy of Fairfax, VA, Olivia and Emily Roberts of Easton, MA, and Jenna and Dylan Roberts of Taunton, MA. Doug graduated from Joseph Case High School in Swansea where he was a star quarterback on the football team and attended Dean Junior College in Franklin where he also excelled as a football quarterback. After college, his carpentry skills and high mechanical aptitude led him to start his own construction business. His love of sailing and boat racing also took him to a related field: boat repairs. An avid golfer, he played in a league at Touisset Country Club for many years. Doug had a lively intelligence, a ready wit, and a magnetic personality which attracted friends from across the social spectrum. Visiting hours will be held at the Hathaway Community Home, 900 Buffinton Street, Somerset, MA from 4:00PM to 700PM on Friday, January 10. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Douglass' name to The Swansea Ambulance Corps, 285 Wilbur Ave., Swansea, MA 02777.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 5, 2020