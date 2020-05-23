|
Dustin M. A. Baker, 29, of Fall River passed away at home on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born in Fall River a son of Michelle (Sampson) Pavao and the late Duane A. Baker and had lived in Fall River for most of his life. Dustin enjoyed poetry and drawing. Survivors include his mother, maternal grandparents Rolan and Sandra (Portela) Sampson of Fall River, 5 brothers: Drew Baker of Fall River, Daylan Baker f Fall River, Keaghan Pavao of Berkley, Maddox Pavao of Berkley, Michael Viveiros of Fall River, 2 sisters: Valcencia Pavao of Berkley, Reahanna Viveiros of Fall River, 2 step brothers: Benjamim Pavao of Fall River, Zachary Pavao of Somerset, a niece, several aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to state regulations services will be private. Arrangements are by the SOUTH COAST FUNERAL HOME, 1555 Pleasant St., Fall River, MA. www.southcoast funeralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on May 23, 2020