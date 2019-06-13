Edgar C. Arruda, Jr., age 88, of Somerset, passed away on June 11, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home in Fall River. He was the husband of Louise V. (Medeiros) Arruda with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Edgar C. Arruda, Sr. and Rose (Costa) Arruda. He was predeceased by his son, Thomas Arruda and sister, Pauline Arruda. A graduate of Durfee High School, Edgar went on to become a Communications Specialist for New England Telephone and Telegraph and Verizon. He was also a technician for Raycem before his retirement. Mr. Arruda was a proud Navy Veteran serving his country during the Korean Conflict. An avid sportsman, he was a member of the Somerset Sportsman Club and a life member of the National Rifle Association. Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by his brother, Gerald Jerry Arruda (Sandy) of Sumter, SC and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family is extremely thankful for the years of care provided at his residence by Susan Barreiro, Leonor Rebelo, Zenaide Vasquez, Cassandra Barreiro and long-time friend and neighbor, Lynn Berube. His visitation will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:15 AM in Waring Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset, followed by his funeral service at 10:15 AM in the funeral home. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. For tributes and/or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary