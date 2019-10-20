|
|
Edgar McGarvey, 85, of Fall River, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 with his loved ones by his side. He was the loving husband of Sally A. (Anderson) North, with whom he shared 39 years of marriage. Edgar was born in Newark, N.J. and was the son of the late Walter E. McGarvey and Charlotte (Nugent) McGarvey. Edgar's teaching career began at Andover Central High School in Andover, N.Y., where he taught history. Next, he was a Political Science Associate Professor at SMU (UMass Dartmouth). Finally, he was a Professor of Social Science and Government at Bristol Community College until his retirement in 2002. Of the many classes he taught over the years, he particularly enjoyed teaching Comparative Government. He was awarded BCC Professor Emeritus in 2006. Edgar graduated with a Master's of Science in Education from Alfred University in Alfred, New York. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey during the Korean War. He later became a proponent for peace and held peaceful demonstrations at SMU in the 1960s. Edgar was also a stained glass artisan, potter and world traveler. He was known for his pottery labyrinths - crafted to symbolize the journey of life, which he sold in local galleries. Edgar was the Treasurer and Secretary for the Greater Fall River Art Association, a place he spent much time volunteering his craftsman skills in the preservation of the Art Associations historic building. He enjoyed reading historical non-fiction, mystery novels, national news and political commentaries. Edgar was always up for a challenging political debate. Edgar was a loyal friend who was kind, generous and thoughtful. He was a wonderful and caring husband, father, stepfather and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Surviving in addition to his wife Sally are his children, Kirsten McGarvey of New Bedford, and Jonathan M. McGarvey of New Bedford; stepchildren, Kristen (North) Sarkarati and her husband Reza of Mattapoisett; and Erik and Meg North of Portland, Maine; grandchildren, Kelcie, Christopher, Nathan, Zakary and Kira. He was the father of the late Christopher H. McGarvey, and the brother of the late Walter E. McGarvey, Jr. His funeral service with Words of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours will precede the service from 9-11am in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edgar's memory may be made to the Greater Fall River Art Association, 80 Belmont St., Fall River, MA 02720. To light a memorial candle, or sign the online register, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 20, 2019