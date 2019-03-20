Edith Allen, 86, of Bristol RI and formerly of Southboro, MA passed away on March 4, 2019 after a brief illness. Edith was a Bristol resident for 21 years and loved her community. Edith was a remarkable woman who will be deeply missed by her family. Edith was born in Fall River, MA to Edith Nelson Bouley and Joseph Bouley. Before coming to Bristol, Edith had a successful career with New England Telephone and AT&T. She traveled and managed offices throughout New England and New York. For that time, she was a very independent, strong, ambitious woman. Today we would call her a feminist. When Edith moved to North Farm in Bristol, she became chairperson of the Arboretum Committee. Her love for gardening and the beautiful old trees there were so important to her. She made many improvements to the arboretum. When she retired from the position after ten years, a plaque was placed in the arboretum and a beautiful Japanese flowering cherry tree planted in her honor. In her leisure, Edith loved gardening and had a large vegetable garden behind her home in MA. Edith enjoyed cooking and with her large crop of zucchini, she was legendary for baking the most delicious zucchini bread for her family and friends. On the 4th of July, she invited all of her family to her pool to celebrate the holiday. Edith had a great love for adventure and travel. She visited most of the countries in Europe, as well as Russia and China. From her travels, she brought home works of art which she treasured and she could tell you where she got each piece. She also encouraged her family to travel and see the world. Another love of Ediths was reading. She especially loved historical fiction and took great delight in reading four or more books a week. Her family, family dinners and holidays were special to Edith. She always came with a dish she had made and some goodies for the children. She is survived by her sister, Jeanne McGrady, and her brother George Bouley. Her sisters, Margaret Foley and Rita Blakeley, and her brother, James Bouley predeased her, as well as her nephew, Joseph Foley. She was very close to her nieces and nephews, Kathleen Twomey of Bristol, Liz Germer of Vero Beach, Jayne Gesner of Lakeville, Warren Blakeley of Newport, and Michael Foley of Swansea. She also adored her many grand nieces, nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews. Ediths funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the in her honor will be appreciated. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street, Somerset. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book go to www. hathawayfuenrals.com or call 508 672-3572. Published in The Herald News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary