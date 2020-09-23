Edith L. Dubiel, 88, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Dubiel. Edith is survived by her son David Dubiel of FL and brother Raymond Rocha and his wife Elizabeth. She was the mother of the late Paula Smith. Arrangements entrusted to the Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for graveside prayers on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:30am at the Notre Dame Cemetery, Stafford Rd., Fall River. Mask wearing and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ediths memory may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com