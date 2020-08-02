1/1
Edmond F. Nunes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edmond F. Nunes, age 64, of Somerset, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was the loving husband of Estelle Nunes, with whom he shared forty-one wonderful years of marriage. Born in Munich, Germany, he was the son of the late Edmond F. (SGT, US Army) and Josephine Nunes. Always professional and meticulous, Ed was a master architectural woodworker. He utilized this extensive knowledge and experience in the industry to create his own architectural woodwork engineering and detailing business. His unparalleled work ethic instilled an appreciation of continued learning in his children and grandchildren. Ed was a strong, kind, intelligent and resourceful family man. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, cooking, hunting and fishing. He was a beautiful trumpeter. A natural teacher, Ed enjoyed sharing his skills with others. He never hesitated to help someone, nor did he ever allow them to leave his home hungry. He enjoyed his hobbies and at times seemed like a whirlwind of activity; but he always made time to appreciate the little things. Ed led a full and happy life, inspiring others to do the same. In addition to his wife, survivors include; his sons and daughters-in-law, Edmond M. Nunes and wife Nicole, Andrew L. Nunes and wife Prianka Chawla; his precious grandchildren; his sister, Maria Medeiros and her husband Joseph; as well as a large extended family. Donations in Eds name may be made to Boston Childrens Hospital bostonchildrens. org/givenow or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. His funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, Somerset. To leave a note of condolence, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
866 County Street
Somerset, MA 02726
5086751495
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 30, 2020
LM
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved