Edmond "Eddy" Joseph Jr, 47, passed away Friday 3/20/2020 surrounded by family. Born in Fall River, son of the late Edmond & Claire (Clark) Joseph. When he was younger, he loved to draw and break dance. He also enjoyed playing hockey and serving as an altar boy at St Anthony of the Desert Church. As he got older, he enjoyed spending time with family and watching the History Channel, especially Pawn Stars and American Pickers. His favorite music band was Wu-Tang Clan. He is survived by his brother Steven Joseph (wife Nicole) of Swansea. He was the proud Uncle of Levi Edmond Joseph. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends. Private funeral arrangements with Silva-Faria Funeral Home. To ensure the family receives any condolences you may wish to submit online, please do so only at the funeral home website: www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 23, 2020