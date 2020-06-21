Edmond Levesque, age 81, of Somerset, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Lauretta L. (Freve) Levesque. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Anna (Gagnon) Levesque. Edmond served in the U.S. Army, he retired from New England Power after 25 years as a control room engineer. He later became an instructor for Marisbo School of Power Engineering until January 2020. Edmond was an avid radio collector and he loved fishing. Besides his beloved wife of 56 years, he is survived by many loving nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews and great-great nieces & nephews. He was the brother of Anna Canuel of Fall River and the late Alphonse Levesque, Terry Tarvis and Irene Canuel. Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Boule Funeral Home, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Visitation will be held prior to service from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. Interment will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. Please offer your condolence or a memory of Edmond in our guestbook at www. boulefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts may be made to Hospice at southcoastvna.org or to Shriners Hospital for Children c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 21, 2020.