Edmond Levesque
1938 - 2020
Edmond Levesque, age 81, of Somerset, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Lauretta L. (Freve) Levesque. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Anna (Gagnon) Levesque. Edmond served in the U.S. Army, he retired from New England Power after 25 years as a control room engineer. He later became an instructor for Marisbo School of Power Engineering until January 2020. Edmond was an avid radio collector and he loved fishing. Besides his beloved wife of 56 years, he is survived by many loving nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews and great-great nieces & nephews. He was the brother of Anna Canuel of Fall River and the late Alphonse Levesque, Terry Tarvis and Irene Canuel. Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Boule Funeral Home, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Visitation will be held prior to service from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. Interment will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. Please offer your condolence or a memory of Edmond in our guestbook at www. boulefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts may be made to Hospice at southcoastvna.org or to Shriners Hospital for Children c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
JUN
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
Funeral services provided by
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
3 entries
June 21, 2020
Eddy, you hot ticket. I shall miss you. Thank you for just being you. When I see antique radios I will remember you and your workshop. RIP Dear friend. Love and respect, Liset Pereira and family
Liset Pereira
Friend
June 20, 2020
My friendship with Ed, who I always referred to as "The Professor", will never be forgotten. We spent many hours together planning how to improve our programs at MARISBO. And also lots of laughs over our luncheons. I have always respected and appreciated his ability to teach the subject that he loved so very much and am amazed at the number of people that have learned from him.

Bob Whalley
Robert whalley
Friend
June 18, 2020
We are deeply upset with the loss of Uncle Eddie. He was an amazing man and was always so kind and welcoming. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. His smile and words lit up a room and it was always great spending time with him listening to his stories of him and his wife traveling. May he rest in peace and always in our hearts. Mark & Valerie
Mark Guillemette
Family
