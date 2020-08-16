Edmund A. Depin Jr., 99, of Fall River passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was the husband of the late Mary (Szeliga) Depin. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Edmund A. Depin and May (Howland) Depin. He was predeceased by his siblings; Irene Lewis, Kenneth Depin, Yvonne "Dolly" Melanson, and Dorothy Barboza. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran of World War II and later a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army National Guard for over twenty years. He was also a longtime textile worker at Swan Finishing until his retirement. He leaves two daughters; Sandra Levesque of New Bedford, and Patricia Senechal of Swansea, seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, one great, great-grandchild as well as several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass to honor his life will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 951 Stafford Rd., Fall River on Saturday, August 22nd at 9:00 AM. Burial to follow at the Notre Dame Cemetery. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.