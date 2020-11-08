Edna Ida Rose Morin, age 96, of Fall River, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Southpointe Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center. She was the wife of the late Raymond B. Morin. Born on July 7th, 1924 in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Ella (Gladu) Berube. She was a parishioner of St. Annes Parish where she was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Senior Citizens Group and also a member of its Parish Committee. She was a recipient of the Marion Medal in 1997. She was actively involved in the Engaged Encounter and Marriage Encounter Movement of the Fall River Diocese. She was a graduate of BCC and a member of the National Honor Society. Edna is survived by her son, Raymond B. Morin, II & wife Daphne of Doylestown, PA; her two daughters, Deanna Mello & husband Alphonse of Swansea and Reverend Celeste M. Warner & husband Jack of East Greenwich, RI; her seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. As well as her favorite nieces & nephews. She was the sister of the late Louis Berube, Lena Saucier and Greta LHeureux. Ednas family would personally like to thank all the staff, past & present, at Southpoint Rehab, for the last 8 years of dedication and compassion. Due to the current events, the family has chosen to have a Memorial Service at a later date. Private cremation is entrusted with the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Please offer your condolence or a memory of Edna in our online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com
Please consider making a Memorial Donation, in Ednas name, to a charity of your choice
.