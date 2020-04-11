Home

Edna May Cartin, 79, passed away in her home in Swansea on Monday, April 6th. She was the wife of the late Bernard Cartin, Jr. She resided in Swansea for the past 50 years. She is survived by six children: Bernard, James, Jeffery, Dawn, Jill and Patricia, six grandchildren, and one great-grandson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Old White Church General Fund or Community Connections Inc., Davol Street, Fall River - where her beloved Jeffery attends. Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. To leave a message for Ednas family please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 11, 2020
