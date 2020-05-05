|
Eduardo M. Martins, 84, of Fall River passed away May 2, 2020 at his home following a long illness. He was the loving husband of Mary I. (Cabeceiras) Martins to whom he had been married for 53 years. Born in St. Michael, Azores, he was a son of the late Manuel M. and Maria C. (Pereira) Martins. Mr. Martins was a communicant of Santo Christo Church and had worked for many years as a Spreader/Cutter in the local factories before his retirement. He was a member of the Fall River Sports Club and had enjoyed fishing and watching Soccer. Along with his wife, survivors include his children: David Martins of Mattapoisett, Joanne Sabik of Lithia, FL, Deborah Dawson of Longbeach, CA, Andrea Finnegan of Reading, MA and Elizabeth Martins of Fall River; his brother: Joseph Martins of Fall River; 8 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721. www.OliveiraFuneral Homes.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 5, 2020