Edward Eddie B. Medeiros, age 91, passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020. He was the late husband of Rose P. (Lachapelle) Medeiros of 67 years, and son of the late Francisco and Marianne (Borges) Medeiros. Ed was an Army Veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He worked at Montaup Electric for 23 years as an engineer. Ed was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Somerset, as a District Deputy and a 4th Degree Assembly member. He was a LaSalette Associate doing retreats and the festival for 25 years. Ed and his wife were CCD teachers at St. John of God Church for over 25 years, and the last 13 years as Faith Formation Directors. He was a AARP Tax Preparer for 20 years serving senior citizens at both the Fall River Government Center and Council on Aging in Swansea. Ed enjoyed making furniture as a hobby was a Eucharistic Minister and an avid bowler and golfer. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and will be missed by many. Ed was the brother of the late Manuel and Mary Medeiros, and uncle of the late Delores Lucianno. Eds funeral services are private and under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Fall River. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to the Alzheimer's Association 480 Pleasant St. Watertown, MA 02472. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 1, 2020.